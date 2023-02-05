Beloved Jersey Shore Man Dies In ATV Accident

A 58-year-old Jackson Township man died in an ATV accident over the weekend, police in Lacey said.

Mike D'Amore was riding on a 2019 Polaris Razor side-by-side off road vehicle, in an open dirt area of Lacey Materials when he hit a dirt embankment and went airborne around 5:20 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, local police said.

The Polaris Razor landed on the ground with its front end, causing the vehicle to overturn several times, police said. D'Amore was the only occupant of the vehicle and, as a result of his injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Condolences poured in on his Facebook page Sunday, Feb. 5.

"Always the first to offer a helping hand and guaranteed to be available for happy hour," one person write. "Here’s to hoping there are motorcycles and puppies wherever you are."

Responding agencies included the Forked River Fire Department and RWJ Barnabas Paramedics. The Ocean County Sheriff’s Department CSI Unit and Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by members of the Lacey Township Crash Team.

Witnesses are urged to contact the Lacey Twp Police Department at 609-693-6636. Officer Michael Hyle and Detective Michael Baldasari are investigating the crash.

