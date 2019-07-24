Belleville Police Officer Struck By Vehicle During Ex-Mayor's Wake

A Belleville police officer was hospitalized after the officer was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The officer was struck around 4 p.m. near Union Avenue and Little Street, while on a traffic detail for late Mayor Ray Kimble's funeral, NorthJersey.com reports .

The driver stayed at the scene and the officer sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Visitation was scheduled Wednesday at Megaro Memorial Home on Union Avenue , according to Kimble's obituary. He died this week at 80 years old.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.