Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Raised Car Falls On, Kills Man In Hillsdale
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Belleville Police Officer Struck By Vehicle During Ex-Mayor's Wake

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
An officer directing traffic near Megaro Memorial Home for late Mayor Ray Kimble's funeral in Belleville was hospitalized after being struck by a car.
An officer directing traffic near Megaro Memorial Home for late Mayor Ray Kimble's funeral in Belleville was hospitalized after being struck by a car. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Belleville police officer was hospitalized after the officer was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The officer was struck around 4 p.m. near Union Avenue and Little Street, while on a traffic detail for late Mayor Ray Kimble's funeral, NorthJersey.com reports .

The driver stayed at the scene and the officer sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Visitation was scheduled Wednesday at Megaro Memorial Home on Union Avenue , according to Kimble's obituary. He died this week at 80 years old.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.