Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Belleville Man Hospitalized In Paterson Shooting, Prosecutor Says

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The incident occurred on Nagle Street in Paterson.
The incident occurred on Nagle Street in Paterson. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 31-year-old Belleville man was hospitalized after a Paterson shooting Saturday, authorities said.

Police responded to Nagle Street around 1:20 a.m. where the man was found with a non-fatal gunshot wound, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said.

He was taken to Saint Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson for treatment, police said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the prosecutor's office on its tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org, or the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.