Belleville Man Hospitalized In Paterson Shooting, Prosecutor Says

A 31-year-old Belleville man was hospitalized after a Paterson shooting Saturday, authorities said.

Police responded to Nagle Street around 1:20 a.m. where the man was found with a non-fatal gunshot wound, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said.

He was taken to Saint Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson for treatment, police said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the prosecutor's office on its tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org, or the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.

