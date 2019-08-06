Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Belleville Man Clings To Hood Of Stolen Vehicle, Suffers Serious Injuries

A man suffered serious injuries trying to prevent a vehicle theft in Belleville Tuesday.
A Belleville man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he tried to prevent two people from stealing a vehicle Tuesday morning, Lt. John McAloon of the Belleville Police Department said.

Two people took the vehicle from a High Street home shortly after 7 a.m., McAloon said.

A man jumped on the hood of the vehicle as it was driven off. He remained on the hood for several blocks until he fell off at the bridge on Mill Street, McAloon also said.

That man, James Dillon, spotted the thieves enter his home in the 100 block of High Street and take the keys to his car. Dillon, who hung on to the vehicle for about two miles, suffered injuries including bleeding on the brain and broken ribs, News 12 New Jersey reported.

The two suspects, aged 17 and 18, were later caught in Newark. Their names were not released.

