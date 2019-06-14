Contact Us
Belleville Man Applied For A Job, Then Swiped Tip Jar: Nutley Police

Paul Milo
A 19-year-old man stole from a Nutley business, police said.
A 19-year-old man stole from a Nutley business, police said. Photo Credit: File

A man ostensibly looking for a job turned out to be a thief instead, according to Nutley police.

On Tuesday, four people were hanging around outside an eatery in the township when two of them entered the Franklin Avenue business to fill out job applications, a police department spokesman said. The spokesman declined to identify the business.

After filling out their applications, one of them, later identified as Michael Almonte-Parades, 19, of Belleville, grabbed a tip jar from the counter and ran, the business owner later told police.

An employee briefly chased Almonte-Parades but stopped when Almonte-Parades raised his fists, police said.

Officers responding to a 9-1-1 call found Almonte-Parades shortly after and placed him under arrest. He was charged with theft and simple assault and released pending a court date.

