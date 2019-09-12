Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Would-Be Robbers Ambush Rutherford Hotel Hooker, Flee Empty-Handed, Police Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bedroom Candle May Have Sparked Sussex County Fire That Injured Resident, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A house fire broke out around 2:40 a.m. Monday due to an unattended candle, police said.
A house fire broke out around 2:40 a.m. Monday due to an unattended candle, police said. Photo Credit: Andover Police

An unattended bedroom candle may have caused a Sussex County house fire that injured one person overnight.

The Lakeview Drive home in Andover was fully-engulfed in flames when patrol officers responded to the scene around 2:40 a.m. Monday, Andover police said.

The 2nd-alarm blaze brought the Andover Township Fire Department along with the Newton Fire Department, Sparta Fire Department, Andover Boro Fire Department and Ogdensburg Fire Department.

Additional water tenders were requested from Byram Township and Green Township Fire Departments.

The Lakeland Emergency Squad responded and treated the only occupant of the home and provided rehab services to the responding fire agencies.

The blaze is under investigation by the Andover Township Police Department and Sussex County Fire Marshal.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.