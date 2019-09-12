Bedroom Candle May Have Sparked Sussex County Fire That Injured Resident, Police Say

An unattended bedroom candle may have caused a Sussex County house fire that injured one person overnight.

The Lakeview Drive home in Andover was fully-engulfed in flames when patrol officers responded to the scene around 2:40 a.m. Monday, Andover police said.

The 2nd-alarm blaze brought the Andover Township Fire Department along with the Newton Fire Department, Sparta Fire Department, Andover Boro Fire Department and Ogdensburg Fire Department.

Additional water tenders were requested from Byram Township and Green Township Fire Departments.

The Lakeland Emergency Squad responded and treated the only occupant of the home and provided rehab services to the responding fire agencies.

The blaze is under investigation by the Andover Township Police Department and Sussex County Fire Marshal.

