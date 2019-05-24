Bayonne Shoplifter Got Naked After Arrest: Police

A Jersey City woman who was arrested Thursday for shoplifting was additionally charged for an act of lewdness in her cell once she was in custody, according to Bayonne police.

Ottanee Turner, 35, allegedly swiped some scratch-off lottery tickets at Allcare Pharmacy on Avenue C shortly before noon. A store employee called police when the employee spotted Turner sitting on a bench at Fitzpatrick Park, where police found her.

.After allegedly giving police a false name and after police found a lottery ticket on the ground near her, Turner was taken into custody. Police said Turner became uncooperative as she was being cooperative. When she was placed in a holding cell, Turner removed all of her clothes and briefly remained naked before dressing again, according to police.

She faces charges of shoplifting, hindering apprehension and lewdness.

