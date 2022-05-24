Bayonne Police Sgt. Used Work Database For Personal Gain: Prosecutor

A 33-year-old Bayonne police sergeant was arrested on accusations he used the department's database to get information for his own personal use, authorities said.

Richard Killmer used the system on Saturday April 9, while off-duty, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was charged with one count of computer theft and arrested without incident at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City on Tuesday May 24,

He was released on a summons pending his first court appearance on Thursday, June 9.

