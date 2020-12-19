Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bayonne PD: Fully-Loaded High Capacity Mag, Drugs Seized From Wyoming Driver In 7-Eleven Lot

Cecilia Levine
7-Eleven on Avenue C in Bayonne
7-Eleven on Avenue C in Bayonne Photo Credit: Google Maps

Ecstasy, cocaine and a fully-loaded large-capacity magazine were seized from a Wyoming driver whose car was parked in a Bayonne 7-Eleven lot for several hours, authorities said.

Officers visiting the convenience store on Avenue C were advised of a suspicious car that had been parked there for several hours around 12:30 a.m., Dec. 18, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

The driver, identified as Jason M. Gacel, 35, of Laramie, Wisconsin, had an open beer container next to him, Amato said.

Gacel refused to lower his window and repeatedly reached for the floor, refusing the officers' commands to get out of the car, police said. He ultimately complied, and officers saw drug paraphernalia on the driver's side floor, Amato said.

A search of the vehicle turned up 67 pills of ecstasy, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a 9mm semiautomatic handgun equipped with a fully-loaded large capacity magazine (17 rounds). Fifteen of the 17 rounds were deemed to be hollow point bullets, Amato said.

Gacel was arrested on several weapon and drug-related charges and held in the county jail.

