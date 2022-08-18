Contact Us
Bayonne Officer Arrested For Evading $50K In Bridge Tolls: Report

Cecilia Levine
Bayonne Police
Bayonne Police Photo Credit: Bayonne Police Department Facebook

A Bayonne police officer has been arrested on accusations he used a mechanical device to avoid paying nearly $50,000 in bridge tolls, Hudson County View reports.

Jeffrey Veloz used a mechanical device to evade the tolls on the Bayonne Bridge for years, the outlet said citing sources.

He was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 and issued a Desk Appearance Ticket (DAT) by PAPD, a spokesperson for the Staten Island District Attorney's Office told HCV.

