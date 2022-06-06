Contact Us
Bayonne Murder Suspect On The Run Arrested For Theft In Miami: Authorities

Cecilia Levine
Elvis Santana, right, has been charged with murder in the deadly Bayonne stabbing of Mathew Mortimer.
Elvis Santana, right, has been charged with murder in the deadly Bayonne stabbing of Mathew Mortimer. Photo Credit: Facebook/GoFundMe/HCPO

A 32-year-old man wanted in the murder of a Bayonne man was arrested on an unrelated theft charge in Miami, authorities announced Monday, June 6.

Elvis Santana, 32, had been on the run since  the stabbing death of 29-year-old Mathew Mortimer in March 2021, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. 

Santana was arrested Wednesday, May 25 and being held at the Miami-Dade County Turner-Knight Guilford Correctional Facility while awaiting extradition to New Jersey. 

Mortimer was stabbed dead in the vestibule of 1095 Avenue C just before 3:30 p.m. March 2, Suarez said. He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 4:15 p.m.

