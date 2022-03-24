Bayonne Man Sexually Assaulted Teen Girl, Gave Her Drugs: Prosecutor

A 29-year-old Bayonne man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and giving her marijuana over the course of one year, authorities said.

Stanley Feliz was arrested at his home on a warrant on Wednesday, March 23, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He is accused of sexually assaulting the girl, now 17, and providing her with marijuana on multiple occasions between June 2019 and June 2020, Suarez said.

Following his arrest, the Bayonne Police Department conducted a court-authorized search of his home in connection with an unrelated drug investigation, the prosecutor. Feliz was subsequently charged with multiple narcotics offenses by the Bayonne Police Department.

He was also charged with sexual assault and child endangerment offenses.

Suarez credited the Special Victims Unit, the Bayonne Police Department, and the Hudson County Regional SWAT Team for working collaboratively on the investigations and making the arrest.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.