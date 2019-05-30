Bayonne Man Punched Dog In The Face, Police Say

A Bayonne man was arrested Wednesday after police saw video of him beating his pet Husky with his fists, police said.

On Tuesday, witnesses saw Jose Ortiz, 23, pinning "Brinks" to the ground and punching him in the head and dragging the dog off with the dog's legs off the ground, police said.

When bystanders approached Ortiz at West 20th Street and Newark Bay and told him to stop, Ortiz punched the dog again and told the witnesses to mind their own business, police also said.

After cell phone video of part of the incident was shown to a humane officer, a warrant was issued for Ortiz's arrest. Officers had also canvassed the area and spoken to witnesses who saw Ortiz strike the dog, police said.

He was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and was being held at the Hudson County Jail on a charge of animal cruelty. Officers said Brinks appeared to be fearful in Ortiz's presence.

Brinks was placed in the care of the Liberty Humane Society.

