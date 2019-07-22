Contact Us
Bayonne Man Indicted In Home-Invasion Robbery Of RHONJ Star

Photo Credit: MCPO/Dina Manzo @glowbydina Instagram

A 51-year-old man from Bayonne has been indicted on charges stemming from a violent robbery at the home of Claudine "Dina" Manzo, who starred in the reality show The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

James Mainello has been charged with robbery, burglary, assault, criminal restraint and weapons offenses, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Mainello was arrested in May in connection with the robbery at the Holmdel townhouse of Manzo and her fiance David Cantin May 13, 2017.

According to authorities, two men were already inside when the couple came home shortly before 11 p.m.

One man struck Cantin several times with a baseball bat while Manzo was punched multiple times by the other, police said. Cantin and Manzo were bound together while the attackers stole cash and jewelry, then fled, authorities said.

Cantin freed himself and called police. He and Manzo, who suffered a broken nose, were taken to a local hospital for treatment and released shortly afterwards.

