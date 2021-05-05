Bayonne Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Girl, 17, Prosecutor Says

A 36-year-old Bayonne man was arrested on accusations he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl, authorities said.

Roberto Ruiz Mota had interacted with the girl on May 3 day but it was not clear how the pair had met nor how they knew each other, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested Ruiz Mota at his Avenue C home in Bayonne just after 1 p.m. Monday without incident, Suarez said.

He was charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

A detention hearing for Ruiz Mota is tentatively scheduled for Friday, May 7.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

