Bayonne Gangster Busted With Basement Drug Lab, Rifles After Assaulting Officer, Woman: Police

Police uncovered a drug lab and several handguns including an AK-47 in the home of a Bayonne gang member who followed a woman and pulled out a gun before spitting on police during his arrest, authorities announced.

Trouble began for Eliezer Mieses around the morning of Thursday, Sept. 1, when he started arguing with and following a woman on West 26th Street, then pulled out a handgun that he waved around in the air, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said. The woman went into a house unharmed and Mieses fled toward Avenue A.

As officers approached him, Mieses immediately became irate and uncooperative, Amato said. He was arrested and taken to police headquarters for processing, where he spat on an officer and charged with assault, Amato said.

Officers began a thorough search for the handgun, leading them to a drug laboratory in Mieses' home, where psilocybin mushrooms were being cultivated, police said. Members of the Bayonne Fire Department and NJ State Police HAZMAT Response Unit responded and cleared the residence of any health risks.

As the investigation continued, various weapons, drug paraphernalia, several rounds of ammunition, a rubber ball shotgun, multiple AK-47 rifle components, an airsoft firearm, an AK-47 .762 cal. rifle, and a disassembled AR-15 were also recovered from Mieses' home, Amato said.

During the arrest process, it was learned that Mieses was classified as a certain person not possess weapons and was, therefore, additionally charged. He was also determined to be affiliated with a gang and was charged with gang criminality.

