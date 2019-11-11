Contact Us
Breaking News: Police: Ex-Girlfriend Stabs Female Co-Worker At Mahwah Clothing Warehouse, Caught In Oakland
Battery Explodes At Fair Lawn Pasta Factory, Injuring Worker

Jerry DeMarco
A. Zerega’s Sons
A. Zerega’s Sons Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A battery on a piece of construction equipment in a Fair Lawn warehouse exploded Monday night, sending a worker flying, authorities said.

The 45-year-old victim was charging the forklift attery at Zerega and Sons on Broadway around 7 p.m. when it exploded, knocking him back about 10 feet, police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The worker was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center with back, arm and leg injuries, Metzler said.

Fair Lawn police, firefighters, Heavy Rescue and Ambulance Corps members responded.

