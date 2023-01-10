Basketball Coach Entered Girls' Locker Room, Inappropriately Messaged Teens: Hudson Prosecutor

A high school basketball coach in Hudson County was arrested after authorities said he went into a girls' locker room and sent inappropriate messages to three teen girls on social media.

Memorial High School coach Ariel Alava, 41, of West New York, went into the locker room after a football game in Jersey City on Jan. 27, 2022, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Two 15-year-old girls and Memorial High School students, and a former 17-year-old female student, also reported receiving inappropriate messages on social media from Alava on various dates between August and October 2022, the prosecutor said.

Alava, who was employed as a Paraprofessional with the West New York Board of Education, has since been removed from his position with the district.

He was arrested at his house and charged on Monday, Jan. 9 with attempted invasion of privacy, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

A preliminary investigation determined Alava Prosecutor Suarez credited the Special Victims Unit with the arrest and investigation. Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

