Barricaded NJ Driver Tased After Threatening Staten Island Police With Box Cutter: Report

A 20-year-old woman from Monmouth County was tased and arrested on Staten Island after barricading herself in a car with a box cutter, the Staten Island Advance reports.

Diana Prokopenko, of Freehold, was on the side of Korean War Veterans Parkway in Huguenot on Wednesday, July 6 when she menaced police, the outlet said, citing an NYPD spokesman.

Prokopenko faces charges of resisting arrest, menacing, obstructing governmental administration and possession of a weapon, the spokesman said.

