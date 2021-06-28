Contact Us
Barricaded Jersey City Woman Charged With Hiding Mom's Remains

Cecilia Levine
JCPD
JCPD Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A Jersey City woman was charged with hiding the remains of her mother after a SWAT standoff that lasted several hours over the weekend, authorities announced Monday.

Cheryl Gatling, 53, refused to let police inside of an Arlington Avenue apartment for more than three hours Saturday evening, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

When she finally did, authorities found the deteriorated body of her 78-year-old mother, Dorothy Gatling, Suarez said.

The elder Gatling was pronounced deceased at 11:47 p.m. and is believed to have been dead for an extended period of time, authorities said.

It was not yet clear how she died, and the cause and manner of death were pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner.

Meanwhile, her daughter was arrested for concealing human remains, weapons offenses and terroristic threats, the prosecutor said.

Additional charges may be filed pending further investigations and the findings of the Medical Examiner.

