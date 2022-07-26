Bank Robber With Heroin, Carjacker Among Recent Arrests Made In Newark

Newark police have arrested four individuals in connection with various crimes across the city, they announced.

Raheem Pamplin, 21, of Newark, was among three men who stole a BMW from the driver at gunpoint on the 200 block of Frelinghuysen Avenue around 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave III said.

The three suspects fled southbound on Frelinghuysen. One of them was later identified as Pamplin, Malave said.

Robert A. Bruno, 29, of Newark, slipped the teller at Santander Bank on Ferry Street a note around 2 p.m., Monday, July 25, Malave said. The note demanded cash and read that Bruno had a bomb, Malave said.

Bruno also threatened to shoot the teller, police said. As he was fleeing the bank, Bruno was approached by a male bank employee, who Bruno struck in the face before fleeing westbound on Ferry Street, Malave said.

Detectives investigating the incident identified Bruno, who was apprehended at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Quitman Street. He was found with and heroin, authorities said. Detectives also recovered $1,200 in cash in suspected proceeds from the robbery.

Tauheed McLean, 18, of Newark, is accused of firing a weapon that grazed a victim on the 800 block of South 10th Street Monday, May 23 around 10:10 p.m., police said.

McLean was identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was apprehended in the 800 block of South 11th Street and arrested without incident.

Dwight Peebles, 25, of Newark, and two other males stabbed a victim before robbing him of his cell phone on 14th Avenue and Newton Street Sunday, July 17, Malave said. The victim was treated at University Hospital and was in stable condition.

Peebles was identified as a suspect and a warrant for his arrest was obtained. He was apprehended in the 200 block of West Runyon Street and arrested without incident.

