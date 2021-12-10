Bang, Bang: Double Crashes Jam Garden State Parkway (PHOTOS)

Multiple injuries were reported in a pair of two separate crashes that happened minutes apart of each other on the Garden State Parkway in Bergen County Friday, Daily Voice has learned.

The first happened on the southbound side near East Glen Avenue in Washington Township just before 2 p.m., and involved a Honda Civic and Hyundai sedan -- which both ended up on the side of the highway, Boyd A. Loving tells Daily Voice.

Moments later, a vehicle on the northbound side rear-ended another near milepost 166.3.

All four vehicles were removed from the scene by tow trucks. Non life-threatening injuries were reported, New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.

Washington Township police, fire and ambulance squads responded, along with Paramus EMS and an ambulance from The Valley Hospital.

