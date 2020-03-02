Baltimore Man Charged In Jersey City Man's Killing

A Baltimore man has been charged with the murder of a Jersey City resident, authorities said.

Tavon Parker, 35, was arrested in Maryland and charged with killing Sirheen Walker on Nov. 2, 2019, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Walker was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds around 12:30 a.m., and pronounced dead approximately 15 minutes later.

The incident occurred near Bergen and Lexington Avenues and the cause of Walker's death was determined to be homicide, authorities said.

Parker is being held in Maryland pending an extradition hearing, on charges of murder and various weapons offenses.

