Baltimore Driver Pleads Guilty In Deadly Hudson County Hit-Run

A Baltimore man admitted guilt as part of a plea deal Thursday in the July 2020 hit-and-run crash that killed a 35-year-old woman in Hudson County, authorities said Friday.

David Ceausu, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and a motor vehicle summons for leaving the scene of an accident, before Superior Court Judge Paul M. DePascale, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Ceausu was behind the wheel of a 2020 Chevy Tahoe when he struck Reyna Huerta-Flores, of Union City, while she was walking home from work near Route 3 Service Road -- located in front of 850 Paterson Plank Road -- around 7:30 p.m. on July 6, Suarez said.

Ceausu fled the scene and Huerta-Flores was taken to Hudson Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead around 11:15 p.m., Suarez said.

A widespread press and social media effort with Ceausu's name and photo had been shared with outlets across the U.S. and Canada. Ceausu surrendered to authorities after 10 days on the run.

Ceausu's agreement requires that he be sentenced in the third degree range with the State recommending a sentence of five years in New Jersey State Prison to be followed by a two year driver’s license suspension. The plea on the motor vehicle summons is subject to a $2,500 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 8, before the Judge DePascale.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Secaucus Police Department for the investigation and arrest.

The State is represented by Assistant Prosecutor Andrew Baginski of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

