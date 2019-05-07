BAIL REFORM: Career Criminal Caught On Camera Burglarizing Rochelle Park Hair Salon Freed Again

It never ends with some guys: Recorded by surveillance cameras, a repeat offender with a 25-year criminal history broke into a Rochelle Park hair salon – and then was arrested by police less than two hours later, authorities said.

Borough police and their colleagues in Maywood immediately recognized Mark Todd, 45, of Hackensack, who’s repeatedly been charged in recent years with the type of crimes that don’t put or keep him in jail pending trial.

Then he goes out does it again, police say.

In the past two years, police in Rochelle Park, Maywood, Hackensack, Hasbrouck Heights, Garfield and Teaneck have filed dozens of charges against Todd following arrests, mostly for burglary, only to see him promptly released.

This time, Todd targeted the register and stole cash from the West Passaic Street salon early Wednesday, Detective Sgt. James M. DePreta said.

He was charged with burglary and theft.

Under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, Todd was released once again pending an appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Meanwhile, detectives were once again exploring his suspected connections to other recent area crimes.

