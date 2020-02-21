Bail Reform: Accused Bergenfield Porch Pirate Released, Returns, Re-Arrested

An accused porch pirate who Bergenfield police caught in the act went right back to the same neighborhood and began casing vehicles for burglaries hours after being released, authorities said.

Police responding to a call of someone swiping packages from a Hillside Avenue porch discovered thefts from three other homes, as well, Detective Lt. William Duran said Friday.

Officer found Dalton Cardone, 21, of Mantua in Gloucester County soon after, Duran said.

Cadone had “stolen the packages, opened them and discarded several of them on the street,” he said.

The total value: $420.

Police charged Cardone with theft, hindering and drug paraphernalia possession and released him, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Roughly 16 hours later, officers were back on Hillsdale Avenue on a report of someone walking around, looking into vehicles.

Once again, they found Cardone, who Duran said was carrying cocaine and hypodermic needles.

This time, Cardone was charged on a warrant and sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Friday pending a court hearing.

Duran reminded owners to keep their vehicles locked no matter where they leave them and to always take key fobs and valuables with you.

