'BAD DREAM': Hopatcong Hit-Run Scared Kids, Cost Family Thousands In Repairs, Victim Says

Kimberly Fiorillo of Hopatcong heard the crash.

But by the time she got outside, it was too late.

The Lawrie Avenue resident saw a white Lexus SUV turning off of her street around 7:25 p.m. on Sept. 18 -- and then saw the front-end damage done to her brand new 2019 Toyota Camry.

Fiorillo checked her surveillance tapes and sure enough, the entire accident was recorded.

"It was like a bad dream," said Fiorillo, who bought the car over the summer.

Police are seeking the driver of the SUV, who Fiorillo says did more emotional damage to her kids than her brand new car.

"They don't want to go outside anymore," Fiorillo said.

"They had just come in from playing basketball [when the crash happened]... Every time they hear something they are running to the cameras to see what it was."

Fiorillo's car sustained nearly $5,000 in damages to the front end, and she expects that number to increase, she said.

Home surveillance shows the SUV careening down the street and hitting Fiorillo's parked car head-on. The Camry bounces back before the SUV reverses and drives away.

"Accidents happen," Fiorillo said, "but leaving that scene was a horrible thing to do."

Anyone with information is urged to call Hopatcong Police at 973-398-5000.

