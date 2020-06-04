Back-To-Back Route 95 Crashes: Teaneck Native Killed By Tractor-Trailer, Police Car Hit

A 21-year-old Teaneck native was killed when she got out of her car following a crash on Route 95 in Fort Lee late Wednesday and was struck by a tractor-trailer.

Jada Smith of Brooklyn was pronounced dead at the scene after CPR efforts failed, responders said.

Smith’s SUV was one of three involved in a 10:25 p.m. crash at mile marker 121.1 near the George Washington Bridge before she was struck, they said.

A separate incident occurred a short time later when another rig lost a tire that flew through the air and struck an occupied police vehicle. The officer wasn't seriously injured, responders said.

New Jersey State Police were investigating.

