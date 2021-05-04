Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Back So Soon? NJ Home Depot Chainsaw Thief Returns To Swipe $200 Tool Set, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Alexander Carrion
Alexander Carrion Photo Credit: Bloomfield PD

Come here often?

A New Jersey man who tried stealing a chainsaw from a Home Depot store last month came back three weeks later -- this time to swipe a $200 tool set, police said.

Alexander Carrion, 37, of Newark, was arrested the first week of April for the attempted theft from the Orange Street Home Depot in Bloomfield, Public Safety Director Samuel DeMaio said.

On April 26, Carrion returned to the same store and tried stealing a Ryobi tool set, DeMaio said. A prevention employee saw him walk past all points of sale with the tool set, authorities said.

Carrion was arrested and issued a summons and has a pending court date.

