Babysitters Mourn Loss Of NJ Kids Found 'Bound & Restrained' In Mom's Car

Two children who died after a tow truck driver found them bound and restrained in the back of their mom's car are being remembered by their babysitters.

Gabriella Armijos told Daily Voice that 11-month-old Paul and his 7-year-old sister Samantha lit up a room with their "bright smile and laughter.

The children's mom, Yuhwei Chou, of Skillman, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

"Paul was like the perfect baby, he always had a smile on his face when he saw either my aunt or myself," she said. "He was such a lovable child.

"Samantha was always curious and loved to explore and ask questions. She was very playful with her little brother and loved him very much."

Officers responding to a 911 call around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday found Chou's disabled vehicle on Mountain View Road in Hillsborough, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

Both of her children were in the backseat -- one in a booster and one in a baby seat -- bound and restrained, authorities said.

A tow truck driver apparently saw Chou in a ditch and asked if she was okay, according to CBS2. Then, he saw the car, the two kids in the back, and called police.

Flor Cabrera shared an album of the children to Facebook and captioned it:

Consistent by the way their lives turned out, I express my affection, love, friendship, gratitude to my children SAMANTHA ROSS and PAUL ROSS, passed through my life as a shooting star, but their shine will always live, there is no comfort in my heart, no more t I cried 😭 , UNTIL ALWAYS MY KIDS SAMI and POLO as I told them.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.