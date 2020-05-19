Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Baby Can't Wait: Port Authority Police Officers Assure Special Delivery

Jerry DeMarco
Port Authority Police Officers Nicolas Pimenta and Nicholas Sorace
Port Authority Police Officers Nicolas Pimenta and Nicholas Sorace Photo Credit: COURTESY: Port Authority PD

A Union County couple have a new baby, with help from a pair of Port Authority police officers who got there in the "Nick" of time.

The expectant parents called for help on the eastbound Goethals Bridge while headed to Richmond University Medical Center on Staten Island, Port Authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues said.

They were still nearly five miles from the hospital when the newborn boy emerged, Rodrigues said.

Finding him cuddled in his mother’s lap, Officers Nicolas Pimenta and Nicholas Sorace clamped the umbilical cord and cleared the baby’s airway while checking on the mom.

City EMS and firefighters "took over and made sure the family got to the hospital safely," Rodrigues said. "Mom and baby are doing great."

