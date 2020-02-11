Contact Us
Auto Body Repairman From Lyndhurst Charged With Trafficking Child Pornography

Cawley Hawkins
Cawley Hawkins Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

An auto body repairman from Lyndhurst was caught with hundreds of files of child pornography, dozens of which he shared, said authorities who arrested him.

Cawley Hawkins, 30, remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest the day before.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said detectives from his Cyber Crimes Unit found that Hawkins “used the Internet to view, download, and possess approximately 223 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children” and shared 52 them.

The files were found during a warranted search of his Riverside Avenue apartment, the prosecutor said.

Hawkins, who is married, was charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, he said.

