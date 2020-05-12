Authorities: Wyckoff Police Officer Sabotages Urban Porch Pirates

A pair of porch pirates managed to get themselves caught before they had a chance to strike again, thanks to a Wyckoff police officer, authorities said.

Officer Robert Schlossberg paused when he spotted a Dodge Durango parked behind a UPS truck making a delivery on Godwin Avenue.

As he watched, a female passenger approached the UPS driver, then hustled back to the SUV, which drove away, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

The woman had asked about a package being delivered to a Meadowbrook Road address, the UPS driver told Schlossberg.

The officer stopped the Durango on Crescent Avenue moments later and arrested Rafael Evangelista-Toribio, 32, of Jersey City, and Roseanny Nunez, 30, of the Bronx.

In the car was evidence that connected the pair to ID and package thefts out of Old Bridge and Summit, Soto said.

Nunez was charged with receiving stolen property, conspiracy and possession of fake IDs..

Evangelista-Toribio was charged with receiving stolen property and conspiracy.

Police provided information to their colleagues in the other affected department and released the pair pending a court hearing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.