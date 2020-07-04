Authorities: Woman, 37, Sexually Assaulted At Knifepoint In Jersey City

A 37-year-old woman was hospitalized after being sexually assaulted at knifepoint in Jersey City, authorities said.

The woman was treated at Christ Hospital after the incident, which happened at Warner and Ocean avenues around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915- 1234 or to leave an anonymous tip here.

All information will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.