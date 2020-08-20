Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Jumped Or Pushed? Birthday Visitor Critical After Plunging From Cliffside Woman's Balcony
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: Victim Helps Hackettstown Police Nab Parsippany Car Burglar

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
River’s Edge Gardens Apartments on Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown
River’s Edge Gardens Apartments on Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Parsippany man attempted to break into several vehicles at a Hackettstown apartment complex before fleeing when a victim spotted him, authorities charged.

Camilo A. Rodriguez, 39, tried to enter multiple vehicles parked at the River’s Edge Gardens Apartments on Mountain Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Hackettstown police said in a release.

Rodriguez started running down Mountain Avenue when a victim spotted him, authorities said.

The victim caught up to Rodriguez on Route 57 and tried to confront him until police arrived, authorities said.

Rodriguez, who police say entered one vehicle but didn’t take anything, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and two counts of disorderly conduct. He was released pending an appearance in court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.