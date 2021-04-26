Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: Unlicensed Driver Charged After Scooter Rider, 13, Is Struck By SUV In Passaic

Jerry DeMarco
Passaic police
Passaic police Photo Credit: Passaic PD

A 13-year-old Passaic boy was hospitalized after being struck while riding a scooter by an SUV driven by an unlicensed city resident, authorities said.

Abel Perez-Perez, 51, received two summons – for not having a driver’s license and causing bodily injury -- after his 2009 Nissan Rogue hit the youngster in the 800 block of Main Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, they said.

The boy was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

Despite other media reports, the boy’s injuries weren’t that serious, responders said.

