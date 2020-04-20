Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Cosby Among Celebs Denied Prison Release For Coronavirus, Others More Fortunate
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: Union County Nightclub Caught Serving Amid COVID-19 Closure

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Tequila Club & Grill, Plainfield
Tequila Club & Grill, Plainfield Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A Plainfield business owner told police that he thought that patrons waiting for takeout orders from his restaurant could drink at his bar, authorities said. Wrong.

Cristobal Sanchez, 62, was charged with violating state coronavirus emergency closure orders by police who said they found three customers drinking at the bar and others sitting at tables Saturday night at the Tequila Club on East 5th Street.

Sanchez told them he "thought he was allowed to serve them alcohol inside the premises" because the patrons "were waiting for take-out orders," state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Gov. Phil Murphy last month ordered bars and restaurants closed except for take-out or delivery only in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.