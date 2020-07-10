Authorities: Union County Man, 20, Arrested In 'Asphyxiation Death' Of Woman, 19

A Plainfield man was arrested in what law enforcement officials are calling the asphyxiation death of a 19-year-old woman, said authorities who charged him.

Authorities found the unresponsive woman's body while performing a welfare check at a home on the 700 block of Kensington Avenue Monday, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Plainfield Police Director Lisa Burgess said.

Bryan H. Gonzalez-Martines, 20, was charged the following day with first-degree murder in connection with the asphyxiation death of the female, whose name and age were not released.

Ruotolo and Burgess did not release specifics on the incident. Due to the pending investigation, authorities would not comment on how the pair knew each other.

The investigation was conducted by the Union County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force, the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, the Plainfield Police Division, and the United States Marshals Service

Anyone with information on this matter is urged to contact Sergeant Scuorzo at 908-527-4152 or Detective Kirsch at 908-527-4201.

