Authorities: Undercover Paterson Police Work Both Sides Of Street, Bust 14 Hookers, 27 Johns

Female Paterson police posing as prostitutes bagged 27 johns, while their male colleagues snatched up 14 streetwalkers who offered them sex for money, authorities said.

Citizen complaints about an open-air prostitution market drove ABC/Vice unit detectives to work both sides of the street, city Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

They had help from the department’s Narcotics Division and the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department, as well as from counselors with the county prosecutor’s Human Trafficking Unit, he said.

Substance abuse counseling also was provided, Speziale said.

A total of 55 criminal charges were filed, including a first-degree drug charge against a man who police said was carrying nearly two ounces of PCP, following Tuesday night’s operation at Van Houten Street and East 18th Street.

Nearly all of the men busted were from Paterson – although two were from Englewood, one was from Hackensack and another was from Wood-Ridge, Speziale said. Three others were from Passaic, Haledon and Totowa, he said.

Half of the accused prostitutes were out-of-towners, including women from Mahwah, Passaic, Prospect Park, Wanaque, Freehold (Monmouth County), Lakewood (Ocean County) and Westville (Gloucester County).

