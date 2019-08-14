Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: Undercover Paterson Police Work Both Sides Of Street, Bust 12 Hookers, 26 Johns

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Prostitute -- or police?
Prostitute -- or police? Photo Credit: Ralfdix (Creative Commons/Wikipedia)

Female Paterson police posing as prostitutes Tuesday night bagged 26 johns, while their male colleagues snatched up a dozen streetwalkers who offered them sex for money, authorities said.

It was the second time in little over a month that ABC/Vice unit detectives worked both sides of Van Houten and E.18th streets at what continues to be an open-air prostitution market, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said Wednesday.

Paterson police conducted a similar sting in the exact same spot on July 2, arresting 27 johns and 14 hookers, authorities said at the time.

This time, a total of 38 criminal charges were filed and a small amount of drugs -- four bags of marijuana and a dozen heroin folds -- were recovered.

Nearly all of the men busted were from Paterson.

Others, however, were from Cresskill, Paramus, Hasbrouck Heights, North Bergen, Prospect Park, West Milford, Passaic and Nutley, Speziale said.

Most of the accused prostitutes were out-of-towners, including women from Elmwood Park, New Milford, Mahwah, Montville, Absecon (Atlantic County), Vineland (Cumberland County) and Mastic, NY.

Some other arrests were made, mostly for obstructing the operation.

Two men -- identified as Kenneth Mejia, 36, from Clifton and Oscar Revilla, 35, from Paterson -- were both charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.

Revilla had been charged earlier with having eight folds of heroin and four bags of pot, Speziale said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.