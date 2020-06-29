Authorities: Two Men Lured To Elmwood Park Spot By Women Robbed At Gunpoint

Two men told Elmwood Park police they were robbed of cash, iPhones and sneakers after two women they’d recently met lured them to the spot.

The men, from Newark and Belleville, said they were waiting for the women when a silver sedan (no further description) pulled up next to them on Doremus Place around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

The pair, ages 25 and 29, told police that one of two men who got out of the sedan pointed a handgun at them.

“At gunpoint the victims were robbed of a combined $1,300 in cash, 2 iPhones and Yeezy sneakers,” the chief said.

The robbers also “removed the keys from the ignition and threw them into the bushes of a nearby house,” he said.

The pair described the gunman as thin, wearing all black clothing and a facemask, and the other as short, with a medium build, wearing a white sweatshirt blue jeans and red and blue sneakers.

Their fleeing sedan was last seen heading east on Doremus Place towards Mola Boulevard, Foligno said.

Any witnesses or those with surveillance images, as well as any information that could help investigators, are asked to contact the Elmwood Park Police Department at (201) 796-0700. Callers may remain anonymous.

