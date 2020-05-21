Authorities Trying To ID Body Found Along Passaic River Bank

UPDATE: Authorities continued trying to identify a man whose body was found Wednesday on the bank of the Passaic River behind the North Arlington firehouse.

His death wasn't considered suspicious, borough police Capt. Robert J. Reilly said Thursday.

A passerby spotted the body around 2 p.m. Wednesday and called police, Reilly said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified, the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence and the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office took custody of the body, he said.

