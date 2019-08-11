Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Authorities: Teaneck Police Capture Cough Syrup Thief Who Hopped CVS Counter, Pushed Clerk

Jerry DeMarco
Mamady Cisse
Mamady Cisse Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy TEANECK PD

Teaneck police tracked down an 18-year-old Bronx man who they said jumped the pharmacy counter at a local CVS, grabbed a couple of bottle of cough syrup and then pushed a clerk out of the way as he fled.

Mamady Cisse committed similar crimes in New York and Connecticut, Teaneck Police Chief Glenn M. O’Reilly said Friday.

Cisse tried getting into the pharmacy area through a locked door at the Cedar Lane store on Aug. 23, O’Reilly said.

So he “jumped over the pharmacy counter, entered the secured area and removed two bottles” of promethazine/codeine from the shelf, the chief said.

After “forcibly pushing” the clerk, Cisse fled in a black Volkswagen with bogus license plates, he said.

Cisse was sent to the Bergen County Jail following his arrest Tuesday on robbery and burglary charges. A judge the next day ordered him released, pending further court action, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

O’Reilly thanked Bergenfield and Garden City (NY) police and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance in the case.

