Authorities: Swift-Moving Paterson Police Officers Capture Fleeing Street Robbers

A squadron of Paterson police officers responding to a pair of armed robberies before dawn Wednesday found two suspects hiding in a backyard, authorities said.

Police were searching for four thugs who robbed a 40-year-old city man at gunpoint in the 300 block of Crosby Avenue and a 57-year-old resident around the corner on Manchester Avenue just after 4 a.m., Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

The robbers reportedly were dressed all in black, wearing masks, with one carrying a handgun, he said.

The four suspects had been walking in the middle of James Street, coming from Ryerson Avenue, when they spotted Officer Christopher Polonkay and ran, the director said.

One of them dropped a black backpack along the way, he said.

Polonkay was quickly joined by Officers David Silva, Justin Schmid, Suquan Gary, Joseph Aboyoun and Jovani Scharon.

“The officers began to canvass the area and spanned out the search to rear yards,” Speziale said.

They found two of the suspects hiding beneath a porch in the rear yard of 185 Paterson Avenue, he said.

They were identified as prime suspect Isaiah Moczo, 19, of Haledon, and alleged accomplice Melvin Tejada, 21, of Prospect Park.

"They did an outstanding job," Speziale said of the officers, "and every single of them deserves the accolades."

Detective Anthony Petrazzuolo was investigating, Speziale said.

