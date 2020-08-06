Authorities: Sussex DWI Driver Struck Pedestrian In Lowe’s Parking Lot

A motorist from Sussex County was intoxicated when he struck a pedestrian in the parking lot of Lowe’s in Flanders, authorities said.

Gregory Summers, 64, of Ogdensburg "showed obvious signs of impairment" when Officer Bill Galop responded to a car-pedestrian crash on Wednesday, Mount Olive Township police said.

Summers was asked to take a series of field sobriety tests outside of the home improvement store in Morris County. The driver was charged with DWI, reckless driving and failure to maintain a lane, police said. He was released to the custody of a sober driver, they said.

The pedestrian was taken to Hackettstown Medical Center with minor injuries, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.