Authorities: Sussex County Man Leads Virginia Police On High-Speed Chase In Stolen Pickup

Cecilia Levine
Samuel Courtright III
Samuel Courtright III Photo Credit: Samuel Courtright III Facebook

A 32-year-old Sussex County man was taken into custody after leading police in Virginia on a high-speed chase in a pickup truck he stole from his mom's boyfriend, local authorities said.

Samuel Courtright III entered the Franklin apartment that his mom and her boyfriend share, swiped the keys and drove off in their pickup truck Thursday, Franklin police said.

Two days later -- and more than 550 miles away -- a Virginia state trooper saw the Ford F-150 speed by him on Interstate 81, according to a police report obtained by Daily Voice.

The trooper activated his lights and siren, but the vehicle didn't stop, the report says.

A pursuit reached speeds of up to 100 miles an hour until police deployed stop sticks, it says.

Courtright was driving with a suspended license, according to the report.

He was lodged in Virginia jail, where he remained held on several eluding offenses there, Franklin police said. Franklin police later charged him with motor vehicle theft.

