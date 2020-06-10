Authorities: Suspect In Custody, 2 Victims In Newark Shooting At Large

Two victims of a Newark shooting remained at large while one suspect was taken into custody Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Authorities responded to a report of a shooting on North 9th Street near 6th Avenue West around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

An investigation found Jalil Peppers, 22, of Newark, shot at two other men — one of whom returned gunfire, Ambrose said.

The victims subsequently fled on North 9th Street with Peppers fleeing toward North 11th Street, Ambrose said.

Peppers was found in the area of North 11th Street and Park Avenue and taken into custody a short time later, authorities said. A firearm was also recovered in the area, authorities said.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the victims in this incident. One is also confirmed as a suspect. The victim is described as a heavy-set black male with dreadlocks and was wearing a white tee shirt and dark shorts during the incident, authorities said.

The second victim, who is also a suspect, is described as a black male wearing a white tee shirt during the incident, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

