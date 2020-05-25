Authorities: Suspect Caught After High-Speed Pursuit Isn't Connecticut Killer

Media reports that an accused killer from Connecticut was captured Monday morning following a high-speed chase that ended in Elizabeth aren't true, authorities told Daily Voice.

"Not sure about the reason for the confusion," a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the chase said. "Unfortunately, the killer is still at large."

Authorities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut continued searching for Peter Manfredonia, 23, after they said he left a woman he'd kidnapped unharmed in Paterson before continuing on to Pennsylvania in a car belonging to one of the murder victims.

Authorities reportedly found a message in Manfredonia's dorm room in which he compared himself to fellow Newton, CT resident Adam Lanza, who killed 26 people in the infamous Sandy Hook school shooting.

Attention quickly centered before noon Monday on a high-speed pursuit involved New Jersey State Police, the FBI and Elizabeth police.

The chase ended when the suspect pulled into the residential driveway near the corner of 4th and Division streets shortly after 11 a.m., responders said.

Authorities didn't immediately identify that suspect.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

