DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: Summit Police Officer Seriously Injured In Head-On Stolen Car Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Summit police
Summit police Photo Credit: City of Summit

A Summit police officer was seriously injured when a stolen car slammed head-on into his cruiser during an overnight chase Tuesday, authorities said.

Officer Anthony Pyzik, 31, remained in serious but stable condition at Morristown Medical Center with multiple fractures and several cuts on his head following the crash, they reported.

Police arrested the driver of the stolen vehicle, identified as 18-year-old Walleed Wheeler, and passenger Dante Brown, 20, both of Newark.

Officers were pursuing the car east on Morris Avenue when it crossed the center line and slammed head-on into Pyzik's cruiser at the intersections of Morris Avenue and Lower Overlook Road shortly after midnight, authorities said.

A New Jersey State Police NorthStar helicopter assisted in catching the defendants. The Union County Sheriffs Crime Scene Unit collected evidence.

Wheeler was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, eluding, receiving stolen property and minor heroin possession. Brown was charged with receiving stolen property.

