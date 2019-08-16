Contact Us
Authorities: Stolen Motorcycle Rider Critically Injured In Paterson Crash

The 2017 Kawasaki collided with a BMW at the intersection of 20th and Railroad avenues in Paterson around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 24-year-old Paterson man remained in critical condition Friday after crashing a stolen motorcycle the night before, authorities said.

Johnny Zea-Garay was aboard the 2017 Kawasaki when it collided with a BMW at the intersection of 20th and Railroad avenues in Paterson around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, they said.

The 47-year-old BMW driver wasn’t injured, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint announcement.

Zea-Garay was brought to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, they said.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has other information that could help the investigation is asked to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or Paterson police detectives: (973) 321-1112 .

